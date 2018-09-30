Sun September 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

‘Skilled education needed to end poverty’

LAHORE: To uplift the quality of life of economically deprived sections of the society through access to quality education and creation of employment opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, an NGO is providing vocational training in rural areas, said former chief of Navy admiral Muhammad Asif Sandila.

Talking to media persons, he said that we had a large population, which had a sizeable number of youth. Majority of this segment of our society in the rural areas were uneducated, he added. He said that the NGO was providing them all possible facilities under one roof. To eliminate extremism, he continued, we need to adopt such kind of model across the country. He said that we adopted two government schools in 2014 with the help of the government. Later, he added, seven schools were also upgraded and expanded at UC Mehmanwali, Sheikhupura. Around 3,000 students were getting education and training in these schools, he disclosed. The NGO had decided to expand its services to rural areas of Islamabad, Faisalabad and Rahimyar Khan, he told. All students were getting education free of cost and not a single penny was being received from them, he added.

