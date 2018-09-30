Sun September 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

‘Regrouping of anti-state elements not to be allowed’

WANA: Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Major General Abid Latif said on Saturday the anti-state elements would not be allowed to regroup in South Waziristan.

Addressing the elders at Karama, he said that the network of the militants had been dismantled and they would not be allowed to carry out subversive activities. He said restoration of peace was the joint responsibility of the people and the security forces.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dilnawaz Wazir, army officials and local elders Malik Noor Khan, Malik Noor Hassan Mehsud were present on the occasion.

Major General Abid Latif said work was being underway to provide education and health facilities to the people after restoration of peace.

The official said the security forces were working to clear mines from various areas of South Waziristan. He said the survey teams had been instructed to conduct damage assessment survey so that planning could be made for the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure. The official said that three water supply schemes would be executed in Karama area at a cost of Rs9 million. He added that besides reconstruction of destroyed government schools, the roads would be reconstructed from Karama to Lalazai and Karama to Spina Mela area.

