Libya seeks UN ‘security’ support

UNITED NATIONS: After a month of militia clashes that left more than 100 people dead, Libya’s UN-backed foreign minister on Friday called for the country’s UN political mission to transform into a “security and stability” support role. Mohamed Siala, foreign minister of the UN-backed Libyan unity government, did not specify if he had in mind a UN peacekeeping mission. “Priority must be given to security, to stability,” he told the United Nations General Assembly. “We call for conversion of UNSMIL, which is a special political mission, into a mission of support for Libya’s security and stability,” he said without providing further detail. The United Nations Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL), led by Ghassan Salame, was set up in 2011 to assist the country’s new authorities after the NATO-backed revolution which ousted Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi. UNSMIL has focused on fostering political dialogue to help the North African country’s transition to democracy.