Embarrassment for May’s party in security conference

BIRMINGHAM: British Prime Minister Theresa May´s Conservatives suffered an embarrassing security glitch on Saturday, exposing the personal contact details of senior government ministers and other leading figures on the app for their annual party conference.

Dawn Foster, a columnist with the Guardian newspaper, discovered that a flaw in the Conservative conference app allowed people to log in as anyone attending, as it simply required an email address to be entered. It meant the mobile phone numbers of all those attending the four-day event - journalists, party members and lawmakers, including senior government ministers - could be accessed.

On Twitter, Foster showed how she had been able to log into the system as former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. “It´s let me login as Boris Johnson, and just straight up given me all the details used for his registration,” she wrote.