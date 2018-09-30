Kosovo president visits disputed area after similar visit by Serbian leader

PRISTINA: Kosovo´s president made a rare visit on Saturday to a disputed, mainly ethnic Serb area in the north of the country, angering Belgrade just three weeks after Serbia´s president infuriated Pristina by visiting the same area.

“Let´s work together for a new Kosovo. .

Kosovo is one, unique, independent and a sovereign country,” President Hashim Thaci told Kosovo media at Lake Gazivode, an artificial lake in a mainly ethnic Serb area.

Serbia´s President Alexander Vucic had visited the lake on Sept.

8.Kosovo´s mainly ethnic Albanian security forces generally stay out of the small, mainly ethnic Serbian pocket of territory in the north, which Kosovo and Serbia dispute.

Thaci was quoted as saying he had coffee with workers at the lake. Serbia accused Kosovo police of seizing control of the lake and briefly detaining four workers.

Kosovo said the police were there to provide security for the visit and nobody was detained.

The fate of ethnic Serb villages in northern Kosovo is one of the main issues of disagreement between Serbia and Kosovo, a former province of Serbia which declared independence after Serbian forces were driven out by NATO bombing in a war in 1999.Both sides have said they could agree to swapping Kosovo territory populated by Serbs for Serbian territory populated by Albanians.

However, expectations of such a deal dimmed in recent weeks after a meeting between Thaci and Vucic was abruptly cancelled.

Vucic toured the disputed area the next day.

Marko Djuric, head of Serbia´s government office for Kosovo, said Serbia was putting its military as well as police under high alert as a result of Kosovo action in the area.

“Due to an Albanian attack against the north of Kosovo and the arrest of some Serbs who have not committed any crime, I ordered the police director to put all special police units in state of the highest readiness,” Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.

Bangladesh’s opposition group says ‘strongly’ wants to contest elections

Ag Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh´s main opposition political group, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), “strongly” wants to take part in national elections due in three months, the party´s secretary general told Reuters on Saturday.

The BNP will hold a public meeting in the capital Dhaka on Sunday and present demands that include the release of its jailed leader Khaleda Zia, installing a neutral caretaker government, and involving the army to oversee the December elections, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said. “As a large party, we have all the preparations for participating in (a) coming election, but for that we need a level playing field, which is not there,” he said.

“We are demanding a neutral government as it is our experience that with the ruling party there cannot be a free and fair election.

“The interview marks the first time the BNP has explicitly stated its plans for the national election, during which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina´s Awami League - accused of increasingly authoritarian rule - is expected to face a tough fight.

Elections in Bangladesh, which won independence in 1971, are usually marked by violence and protests, and the national polls in December are expected to be no different, as several members of the BNP including its leader are in jail. The BNP boycotted the 2014 polls after Hasina´s governing Awami League, which has been in power since 2009, declined demands to put in place a nonpartisan caretaker government.

BITTER RIVALRY: Khaleda, a two-term prime minister with whom Hasina has a long and bitter rivalry, was jailed in February for five years on corruption charges that she alleged were part of a plot to hamper her political career. Her son Tarique Rahman was also convicted and sentenced to a 10-year prison term, though he now lives in exile in London. Dozens of other BNP members have also been sent to prison in recent years on what the party alleges were false charges. Alamgir said a decision on who would run for Prime Minister would be taken in consultation with Khaleda and Rahman.

While Hasina has been lauded internationally for providing shelter for nearly a million Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence and persecution in Myanmar, she is facing increasing criticism over free speech.

Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at students who took to the streets last month to demand better road safety.

Several people, including students and a senior photographer Shahidul Alam, were put behind bars following the protests, sparking calls from international rights activists for their release. Security forces have also been accused of extrajudicial killings in a war on drugs declared by Hasina, under which more than 200 people have been killed since July. Most recently, a new digital security law passed by parliament last week has come under intense criticism from journalists who say it would cripple media freedom.