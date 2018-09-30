Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police clash with Catalan separatists ahead of independence vote anniversary

BARCELONA: Six people were arrested in Barcelona on Saturday after pro-independence protesters clashed with riot police, and as thousands joined rival demonstrations to mark the first anniversary of Catalonia´s polarising vote on secession.

A group of masked pro-separatists held back by riot police pelted them with eggs and hurled powder paint, creating dark clouds of dust in streets that would usually be thronged with tourists.

Scuffles also broke out later in the day with police using their batons to contain the fighting.

Over several hours pro-independence groups chanting “No forgetting, no forgiveness” faced off with unionist protesters shouting, “Long live Spain”.

Fourteen people received treatment for minor injuries received in the protests, local press reported.

Tensions remain high in the independence-minded region a year after the October 1 referendum deemed illegal by Madrid but celebrated by separatist Catalans.

Voters chose overwhelmingly to become independent, though turnout was low with those against secession largely boycotting the vote.

According to Catalan authorities almost 1000 people were injured last year after police tried to stop the vote going ahead at polling stations across the region in violent clashes.

Pro-independence groups had camped out overnight on Friday to prevent a demonstration in support of the national police.

The demonstration went ahead but was forced to take a different route.

Narcis Termes, 68, an electrician attending the separatist protest with his wife said he was no longer hopeful about the prospects of Catalonia gaining independence.

“Last year we lived through one of our best moments. I watched my parents cry with joy at being able to vote but now we are stuck,” he said.

Despite managing a vital if narrow victory in regional elections last December, Catalan pro-independence parties have struggled to retain momentum this year with many of their best known leaders either in self imposed exile or in detention awaiting trial for their role in organising the referendum and subsequent declaration of independence.

Joan Puig, a 42-year-old mechanic recording the protest in support of the police on his phone, said the conflict had been stoked by politicians on both sides.

“Itâ€™s getting more and more tense,” he said.

On Saturday, Oriol Junqueras, one of nine Catalan leaders in pre-trial jail since late last year, announced he would run in European Parliament elections next year.

“Standing as a candidate for the European elections is the best way to denounce the regression in democratic values and repression we have seen from the Spanish government,” he said.—Reuters

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!