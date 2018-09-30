Brazilian women take to streets against racist Bolsonaro candidacy

RIO DE JANEIRO: Women will take to the streets in cities across Brazil on Saturday in a wave of protests against the candidacy of the right-wing frontrunner in next week’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro.

Marches organized by a social media campaign under the hashtag #EleNao (Not Him) are planned in around 80 cities, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The 63-year-old former army captain has been branded racist, misogynist and homophobic by his detractors.

Supporters laud his tough stance on tackling Brazil’s rising crime rate and his pledge to protect traditional family values.

“Women of Brazil, women outside Brazil, all women, it’s time to join in,” said Ludimilla Teixeira, one of the organizers. “Either we join now to fight or we’re going to gather to mourn later.” The women’s campaign was launched in early September with a Facebook group “Women united against Bolsonaro”.

It called on women from all political persuasions to come together “against the advancement and strengthening of machismo, misogyny, racism, homophobia and other prejudice.”

The hashtag went viral, gaining more than four million follows. “We cannot allow fascism to advance in Brazil,” Teixeira said, calling Bolsonaro a “disastrous” candidate.

Bolsonaro is recovering in hospital after being stabbed and seriously wounded by a left-wing activist during a rally on September 6.

He recently angered women by seeking to justify a yawning wage gap between female and male employees.

The candidate has previously argued against employing women if it was likely they would become pregnant.

One of the activists in the campaign, actress and singer Leticia Sabatella, said Bolsonaro was “an extremely fascist, racist, homophobic, candidate.”

“He underestimates women, underestimates homosexuals, underestimates blacks,” said actress Caroline Abras, one of dozens of celebrities backing the “Not Him” campaign.