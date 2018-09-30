Sun September 30, 2018
World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Russia vows no safe passage for Syria militants in Idlib

UNITED NATIONS: Russia on Friday warned it will not allow jihadists in Syria to be sent to Afghanistan or elsewhere under a deal reached with Turkey that averted a large-scale military assault on rebel-held Idlib province.

Under the deal, Turkey agreed to separate opposition fighters from hardline jihadists who belong to groups branded as terrorists by the United Nations, but the fate of those extremists remains uncertain.

“There is talk that they will be sent off to other hotspots, for example Afghanistan,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference at UN headquarters. “This is unacceptable.” “They have to be eliminated or there has to be a judicial process,” he said. Russia and Turkey reached the agreement after the United Nations and Western powers warned that an all-out assault on Idlib would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in the province of three million people. The deal calls for the creation of a buffer zone to be established by October 15 from which all fighters must withdraw to allow joint Russian-Turkish patrols. Lavrov met with his counterparts from Iran and Turkey this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss next steps in the agreement on Idlib.

Iran and Russia provide vital military support for Syrian forces while Turkey supports armed groups. The three countries last year set up the Astana group, which has largely eclipsed UN efforts in Syria.

Lavrov said Turkey faced “not a simple task” in Idlib, noting that the United States had also promised to persuade moderate fighters to split from the jihadist groups but failed to deliver. UN diplomats say the agreement between Russia and Turkey to avert an offensive on Idlib has created an opportunity to jumpstart political talks.

