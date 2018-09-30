Gasparyan claims Tashkent Open title

TASHKENT: Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan beat 17-year-old Anastasia Potapova in the Tashkent Open final on Saturday in the latest step towards reigniting a career stalled by injury.

The 24-year-old Gasparyan, ranked 299, prevailed 6-2, 6-1 in 62 minutes to claim her second career WTA title.

Potapova, who is 132nd in the world, made a nervy start losing her first two service games in the first set and the unforced errors kept coming as the match progressed.

The teenager was in tears on the sidelines at one point during a contest that many had expected to be less one-sided after she beat Gasparyan in their first ever meeting earlier this year.

Gasparyan, meanwhile, cried with joy as she celebrated her first WTA title since returning from a career-threatening knee injury that had kept her out of competitive tennis for more than a year. Gasparyan, who won her first WTA title at Baku Open in 2015, has forged a reputation as a decent doubles player winning three WTA titles over the course of her career so far.