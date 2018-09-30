PSL-4 category renewal process begins

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL)trade and retention window for this year has now officially started to give a very exciting month for the followers of the game.

Pakistan Super League returns to action on February 14, 2019. The player categories for all those local players who were included in team rosters for PSL season 3 have now been updated.

The process of category renewals took place in the presence of cricket representatives from all six teams.

The list of all such local players who were not involved with any squad during PSL season 3 shall be released separately once finalised by the National Selection Committee.

Each PSL squad of 16 comprises three Platinum, three Diamond, three Gold, five Silver and two Emerging players.

Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of 10 players going into this year’s Draft.

As was the case last year, teams reserve the right to float relegation requests for their players before finalising retentions.

After a relegation request is floated, all other teams will be given a chance to meet the player’s base category. If no team matches the player’s base category, the player will be relegated to a category below his base category and retained by the franchise. Relegation requests will only be floated after obtaining player consent.

Category Renewals of Local Players list only includes those players who were a part of PSL 3 squads. The list for all remaining local players will be released separately.