Ziaraf excels in KP Golf

LAHORE: At the end of the second round of this three rounds KP Golf Championship, in progress at the Piffer Golf Club Abbottabad, M. Ziaraf displayed champion like capabilities on Saturday.

He powered his tee shots in the 300 yards plus range and shooting his approach shots to perfection.

During the second round of this title bearing championship, this young amateur of the national golf arena excelled in all aspects of the game and in the process ended up dominating the flow of the championship, as the event moves into the final phase.

With gross scores of 73 and 71 and a two rounds aggregate of 144,he is the front runner and enjoys an advantage of three strokes over his nearest rival Khushal Khan of Peshawar .No doubt Khushal is also a player of immense talent and can upset Ziaraf in the final 18 holes but then in the ultimate reckoning it is the champion who can withstand the pressure of competition who is likely to succeed.Other participants who are in the run for this KPK Golf Title are Khalid Mehmood(Rawalapindi),Taimoor Khan (Peshawar) and Ghazanfar Mehmood(Garden City Golf Club).Out of these three strong contenders ,Khalid Mehmood is placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 147,while Taimoor Khan and Ghazanafar Mehmood are bracketed at an aggregate score of 149.A few others who are doing well are Inayatullah Orakzai (153),M.Ashfaq(155) and Raja M.Israr(157).