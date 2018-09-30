Sun September 30, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 30, 2018

Simmons powers 76ers to blowout of Melbourne United

LOS ANGELES: Ben Simmons finished with eight points and 14 assists against the same Australian club his father played for in the early 1990s as the Philadelphia 76ers clobbered Melbourne United 104-84 on Friday. “It was a lot of fun, getting back onto the court, getting a feel for the game again,” said the 22-year-old Simmons, who was born in Melbourne. Simmons, whose father David starred for Melbourne from 1989 to 1996, also finished with eight rebounds. Simmons was born in the suburb of Fitzroy but grew up in Newcastle and Melbourne where he played basketball and Australian rules football. With the game out of hand, Simmons appeared content to just set up his teammates. The exhibition contest at Wells Fargo Center Arena in Philadelphia was more than just a family affair for Simmons.

