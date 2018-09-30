Sun September 30, 2018
AFP
September 30, 2018

Pellegrini the hero as Roma kick-start season against bitter rivals Lazio

MILAN: Lorenzo Pellegrini came off the bench and lifted Roma to a 3-1 win over bitter city rivals Lazio to revive his side’s stumbling start to the Serie A season on Saturday.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s team had plunged into crisis after a 2-0 defeat to Bologna, but have now claimed consecutive wins for the first time this season after their 4-0 victory over Frosinone in midweek.

The win ended Lazio’s four-match winning streak in Serie A and lifts Di Francesco’s side into fifth just behind their city rivals with 11 points from seven games.

“We reacted as men today, which was what I had asked for,” said Di Francesco.

“This performance means the team hasn’t lost its identity or idea of football. I saw the difference in their faces and their eyes today, and it showed on the pitch.”

Pellegrini came on after 35 minutes in place of Argentine Javier Pastore who hobbled off with a suspected calf injury. And the 22-year-old transformed the must-win match in the Italian capital, opening the scoring just before half-time with a back-heel flick.

