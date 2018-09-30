Age group swimming good opportunity for youngsters: Rai

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the events like Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship are wonderful opportunity for emerging male and female swimmers and they must avail such opportunities; he said this while addressing the media at the colourful opening ceremony of SBP Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Shahid Faqeer and a large number of swimming enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistanis are sports friendly people and the grand sports activity like Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship helped a lot in presenting Pakistan’s soft image at international level. “As many as 450 students of 34 govt and private schools took part in the mega swimming activity and this reflected great passion of our young generation for sports activities,” he added.

Answering a question, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said a large number of students from various schools and colleges witnessed young swimmers in the pool and definitely it will be a great source of inspiration for them to spare time for games and other healthy activities.

“Punjab’s sports facilities are not for a particular class. Every athlete of the province has equal right to utilize these top class facilities,” he maintained. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, on this occasion said Punjab has enriched with great sports talent in every game. “Sports Board Punjab is organising events in different games to provide suitable platform to young talented athletes to demonstrate their skills”.

Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan informed that Sports Board Punjab will organize more such sports events for young athletes in future. Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah praised the talent of young swimmers and world class State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex.