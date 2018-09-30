Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Age group swimming good opportunity for youngsters: Rai

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the events like Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship are wonderful opportunity for emerging male and female swimmers and they must avail such opportunities; he said this while addressing the media at the colourful opening ceremony of SBP Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Shahid Nizami, Shahid Faqeer and a large number of swimming enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistanis are sports friendly people and the grand sports activity like Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship helped a lot in presenting Pakistan’s soft image at international level. “As many as 450 students of 34 govt and private schools took part in the mega swimming activity and this reflected great passion of our young generation for sports activities,” he added.

Answering a question, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said a large number of students from various schools and colleges witnessed young swimmers in the pool and definitely it will be a great source of inspiration for them to spare time for games and other healthy activities.

“Punjab’s sports facilities are not for a particular class. Every athlete of the province has equal right to utilize these top class facilities,” he maintained. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, on this occasion said Punjab has enriched with great sports talent in every game. “Sports Board Punjab is organising events in different games to provide suitable platform to young talented athletes to demonstrate their skills”.

Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan informed that Sports Board Punjab will organize more such sports events for young athletes in future. Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah praised the talent of young swimmers and world class State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!