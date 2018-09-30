Wahdat Eaglets advance in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets has entered into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Tauseef Club by 10 wickets played at Wahdat Colony ground.
Scores: Tauseef Club 114 all out in 34.3 overs (M Usman 22, M Sohail Khan 21, Ghulam Mohamamd 10, Kamran 3/8, Mahindar Paul Singh 2/20). Wahdat Eaglets 116 for no loss in 13.5 overs (M Zahid 81*, Abdul Tawab 20*).
LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets has entered into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Tauseef Club by 10 wickets played at Wahdat Colony ground.
Scores: Tauseef Club 114 all out in 34.3 overs (M Usman 22, M Sohail Khan 21, Ghulam Mohamamd 10, Kamran 3/8, Mahindar Paul Singh 2/20). Wahdat Eaglets 116 for no loss in 13.5 overs (M Zahid 81*, Abdul Tawab 20*).
Comments