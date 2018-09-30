Wahdat Eaglets advance in Siddique Cricket

LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets has entered into 2nd round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Tauseef Club by 10 wickets played at Wahdat Colony ground.

Scores: Tauseef Club 114 all out in 34.3 overs (M Usman 22, M Sohail Khan 21, Ghulam Mohamamd 10, Kamran 3/8, Mahindar Paul Singh 2/20). Wahdat Eaglets 116 for no loss in 13.5 overs (M Zahid 81*, Abdul Tawab 20*).