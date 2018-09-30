Decision on Cameron hosting Africa Nations Cup delayed

CAIRO: A decision on whether Cameroon can go ahead with hosting next year’s Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed until the end of November, the Confederation of African Football said on Saturday.

Cameroon’s hosting of African football’s showpiece event has been in jeopardy for months since the decision to increase the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Football in the west African nation is in the midst of a crisis, with its league suspended because of funding issues.

CAF had been expected to make a final decision at their meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday.

But CAF said there had been a “big delay in the building of infrastructure”.

“The final decision will be made at the end of November,” it said in a statement.

An inspection committee of officials from CAF and world football’s governing body FIFA will visit Cameroon in October “to examine security issues”, it added. CAF did however confirm the dates of the tournament as June 15-July 13. The tournament used to take place in January, forcing European clubs to release their players in the middle of the season. Morocco, which unsuccessfully bid to host the 2026 World Cup, has lobbied to replace Cameroon as hosts.