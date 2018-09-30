PCB women wing to hold schools cricket

LAHORE: The PCB’s Women Wing is organising the first Indoor Schools Tape-Ball Cricket Championship event at Tennis Court Area, Punjab Sports Board, Lahore scheduled to be held from October 1 to 5, 2018.

The event will be engaging 16 teams from both private and government educational institutions, where the participating teams are divided in groups of four. The championship is to be played on a single league basis, with each team playing 3 matches. The timing for the event is from 9 am till 3:30 pm. (schedule attached) PCB’s Women Wing under Vision 2022 will be hosting two Indoor Schools Cricket events during the year 2018-2019; one is now being held at Lahore and the other has been planned for Karachi. The purpose of the Indoor Schools Cricket Championship Program is to engage students into fun-filled learning and promotional indoor cricket event for the promotion of Sports in Schools. Apart from the promotional aspect, the event also instills the concept of modified games format using smaller spaces and less equipment to promote active lifestyle in young people. The potential talent shortlisted from these events will be channelised.