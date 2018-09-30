PFF plans int’l matches for national side

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) plans to manage a few international matches for its national side which will play in the Asian qualifiers first stage for the 2020 Olympic Games men’s football tournament to be held in Tokyo.

“Yes, we are in contact with several countries for managing some matches for our side as we are to play in the Olympic qualifiers next year. We would like our side (which will be comprised of both under-23 and seniors) to get at least five matches against some better sides before the qualifiers,” PFF secretary Col Ahmed Yar Lodhi told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and several others are on our radar. I don’t think in near future any tour will be managed but it may be done in a month time if the things went in right direction,” Lodhi informed.

After over three years of inactivity of Pakistan’s football due to some legal issues national teams (both Under-23 and seniors) finally featured in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and SAFF Championship which held in Dhaka early this month.

Despite being away of international circuit for so long time Pakistan teams did a commendable job in both the events.

The nation also finished third in the SAFF Cup. Pakistan had last finished third in SAFF Cup in 1997.

Lodhi said that he was satisfied with the performance of Pakistan teams in the twin events, adding, effort would be made to provide maximum exposure to the players in a bid to prepare them for international challenges in future.

Lodhi praised Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira and Brazilian trainer Jose Portella who did a fine job to extract the best out of the national brigades in these two events.

National players these days are busy in Premier League which is in progress at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan.

The league is being held after wasting three seasons on the trot due to legal issues.

About giving contracts to the top national players Lodhi said it all depended on financial strength of the federation.

To a query Lodhi said that every effort would be made to make functional the various Goal Projects in the country.

He was quick to add that Sindh government’s assistance would also be sought as far as Karachi Goal Project was concerned. “It’s a very important project and needs to be made active as soon as possible,” the official said.