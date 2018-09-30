Yankees clinch top AL wild card

NEW YORK: Aaron Judge hit his first home run since returning from a fractured right wrist, and it was the homer that tied the all-time single-season team record as the New York Yankees clinched home-field advantage in the American League wild-card game with an 11-6 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

The Yankees reached 264 homers, tying the single-season record set by the 1997 Seattle Mariners. Judge tied the mark with a long drive that landed in the center field seats on the first pitch of the eighth inning off Bobby Poyner. It was his 27th homer and first since July 21.The Yankees hit four homers to tie the record and also secured home field in the wild-card game for the second straight season.

They will host Oakland on Wednesday, and the winner advances to face the Red Sox in the Division Series next Friday in Boston. Rockies 5, Nationals 2David Dahl homered for the fifth straight game, Kyle Freeland worked six tough innings and Colorado clinched a spot in the postseason with a win over Washington at Denver.

The Rockies secured at least the second National League wild card with their eighth straight win while moving closer to their first-ever division title.

They still hold a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the National League West after Los Angeles won at San Francisco late. Freeland (17-7) was knocked around for 11 hits but was able to hold the Nationals to just two runs. He set the club record for the lowest season ERA at 2.85.Dodgers 3, Giants 1Justin Turner broke a tie with a two-run home run off Madison Bumgarner in the fifth inning, sending Los Angeles to victory at San Francisco.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3) earned the win, limiting the Giants to one run and four hits in six innings. Kenley Jansen worked a scoreless ninth for his 38th save.

Los Angeles has a chance to clinch no worse than a wild-card berth on Saturday when Clayton Kershaw duels Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez. Brewers 6, Tigers 5Ryan Braun hit a pair of solo homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth, and Milwaukee kept pace with the Chicago Cubs in edging visiting Detroit.

Milwaukee remained one game back of the first-place Cubs, who beat St. Louis earlier in the day, in the National League Central standings with two games remaining.

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer, walked twice and scored two runs for the Brewers. Yelich’s younger brother Cameron, who was recently honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps, threw out the first pitch and was in the stands for the game.

Cubs 8, Cardinals 4Right-hander Kyle Hendricks limited St.Louis to two runs in eight innings, and Kris Bryant belted a home run in host Chicago’s afternoon victory.

The Cardinals fell two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the duel for the second NL wild-card spot with two games remaining. Hendricks (14-11) allowed two sixth-inning runs but no other scoring in his eight innings, winning his third consecutive start. Bryant, who hadn’t played since Tuesday because of a bruised wrist, hit his 13th home run.

Marlins 8, Mets 1New York third baseman David Wright made his long-awaited return when he grounded out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of a loss to visiting Miami. Wright’s at-bat marked his first appearance in a big league game since May 27, 2016 — an 853-day span in which he underwent neck, shoulder and back surgeries. He said at a press conference earlier this month it is”debilitating” for him to play baseball and that he would be unable to play beyond this season.