Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Sports

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Smith knocks out Groves to reign as WBA super champion

JEDDAH:-Britain’s Callum Smith knocked out his compatriot George Groves in Saudi Arabia Friday, dethroning the more experienced fighter to claim the World Boxing Association super middleweight title and the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Smith, 28, knocked out the 30-year-old Groves — who has held the WBA super middleweight title for 16 months — in the seventh of 12 rounds, capping a winning streak in his 25th bout, with 18 knockouts overall.

Groves’ career record is now 28 wins out of 32 fights, with 20 knockouts.

Smith’s height worked to his advantage at Friday night’s bout in Jeddah: the Liverpudlian, who stands 1.91 metres to Groves’ 1.82m, towered over the the title defender as he delivered fast right-hand hooks, met with a quick left-handed punch by Groves.

But Smith caught Groves with a left hook off the temple nearly two minutes into the seventh round, followed by a fast flurry as Groves stumbled into the ropes and hit the floor.

Referee Luis Pabon made a full 10-count with Groves still on his knees. A victorious Smith fell to his knees on the canvas, visibly moved, as his three brothers rushed into the ring to congratulate him. “I waited so long. It just means everything,” Smith said from the ring. “I’m not a man who shows a lot of emotion. You never see me ecstatic, but you can see tonight... it’s a lifetime of work, all gone into one. “I’d like to wish (Groves) good luck in whatever he does.” Smith was handed the Muhammad Ali Trophy by the boxing legend’s daughter Rasheda Ali. He also now hold the RING Magazine title. Both Smith and Groves had expressed surprise with the choice of venue, telling reporters they would have preferred to fight closer to home to give their family and fans a chance to attend the fight.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!