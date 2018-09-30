Sun September 30, 2018
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

Judging entitlement

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Aussies restrict Pakistan A

LAHORE: Opting to bat first, Pakistan A were restricted to 247 for 6 on Day 1 of their four-day practice game against the touring Australians in UAE on Saturday.

According to a website, Australia, who had hinted that the line-up in the ongoing practice game will in all likelihood feature in the first Test, had their premier spinner Nathan Lyon spinning a web around the Pakistan A. The experienced spinner picked up five of the six wickets to have gone down with the other one being scalped by his spin partner - Jon Holland.

In a sign of things to come, Lyon and Holland bowled 60 off the 92 overs on the opening day in Dubai after seamers Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser had a decent workout without any success in their rightmost column.

For Pakistan A, opener Sami Aslam got a fifty and so did their No. 3 - Abid Ali - who remained not out on 83 by the end of the day’s play. The hosts had slipped to 149 for 5 before a 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Saad Ali and Abid Ali saved them the blushes.

Brief scores: Pakistan A 247/6 (Abid Ali 83*, Sami Aslam 51; Nathan Lyon 5/87).

