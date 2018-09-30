Aussies restrict Pakistan A

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Opting to bat first, Pakistan A were restricted to 247 for 6 on Day 1 of their four-day practice game against the touring Australians in UAE on Saturday.
According to a website, Australia, who had hinted that the line-up in the ongoing practice game will in all likelihood feature in the first Test, had their premier spinner Nathan Lyon spinning a web around the Pakistan A. The experienced spinner picked up five of the six wickets to have gone down with the other one being scalped by his spin partner - Jon Holland.
In a sign of things to come, Lyon and Holland bowled 60 off the 92 overs on the opening day in Dubai after seamers Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser had a decent workout without any success in their rightmost column.
For Pakistan A, opener Sami Aslam got a fifty and so did their No. 3 - Abid Ali - who remained not out on 83 by the end of the day’s play. The hosts had slipped to 149 for 5 before a 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Saad Ali and Abid Ali saved them the blushes.
Brief scores: Pakistan A 247/6 (Abid Ali 83*, Sami Aslam 51; Nathan Lyon 5/87).
