Indians’ 10-run inning overpowers Royals

NEW YORK: Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam during a 10-run seventh inning as the Cleveland Indians broke open a tight game to post a 14-6 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Donaldson also doubled during the big inning in which Cleveland sent 14 batters to the plate.

Jason Kipnis homered earlier in the contest and Roberto Perez had three RBIs as the American League Central-champion Indians (90-70) won for the fifth time in the past seven games.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger (13-8) was charged with one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions.

Clevinger struck out five and walked none.