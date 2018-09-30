Mixed gender cycling

INNSBRUCK: Austria: World cycling chiefs will premier a national team time-trial mixed gender event at the world road race championships in Yorkshire in 2019 ahead of its expected inclusion at Olympic level, International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient said on Saturday.

The UCI unveiled the new mixed-gender relay at the world championships in Austria this week. It features three men and three women and has prompted ‘warm feedback’, said Lappartient.