PGMI establishes student counseling department

LAHORE : Ameerud-Din Medical College, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) has established a department to help students in admissions and other affairs of the institutions.

According to a press release, the department will work under the patronage of PGMI Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab. Prof Muhammad Moeen has been designated chairman of the department while Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Najamul-Hassan, Prof Aliya Basheer, Prof Agha Shabeer Ali, Prof Shahid, Prof Muneeza Saeed and Prof Imran Hassan Khan would be members of the medical education department.

Prof Tayyab said as per the rules and regulations of PMDC there must be a separate department of medical education for the purpose of registration and PGMI has met this requirement. He said the department would play role in upgrading the standard of medical education, making syllabus modernise, ensure discipline in the institution, improving attendance of students and in provision of better books in the library.

The principal said this platform would also help in capacity building of the faculty members and programmes would be started for their training. After setting up this department, all the previous committees have been dissolved, he added.

Prof Tayyab said the department would ensure that standards of PGMI and Ameerud-Din Medical College were equal to the international standards.

Seminar on kitchen gardening: Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) has organised a seminar on kitchen gardening for creating awareness about growing pure vegetables at home. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the seminar also aimed at motivating the community for kitchen gardening and practices to meet the food requirement of the growing population and boost country’s economy.

IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Chief Organiser Dr Mubeen Sarwar, edible landscape activist Jawad Qadir, Abdul Salam from Directorate of Floriculture, senior seed consultant from Engro (Pvt) Abid Dar, faculty members and students were present.

Dr Muhammad Saleem said there was a dire need to educate people about the benefits of kitchen gardening. He offered his services for more seminars and workshops for the benefit of students and community.