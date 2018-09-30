Gangsters held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Investigation Wing of Iqbal Town Division claimed to have arrested 18 members of seven gangs and recovered the booty worth Rs 4.7 million from them. Police also recovered a huge cache of weapons from their custody. SP Bilal Zafar disclosed this during a press conference at his office on Saturday. Police have also traced 84 incidents of theft, robber and dacoity.
