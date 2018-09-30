Fuel pumps given time in water waste case

LAHORE : Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of Lahore High Court gave deadline of two months to all the petrol pumps to meet the standard operating procedure to preserve the clean water, otherwise, the pumps will be closed down.

“The court’s order be implemented in letter and spirit; every drop of water is precious and all resources will be utilised for protecting drinking water”, Justice Qureshi remarked.

On the direction of the court, the Punjab chief secretary, LDA DG, Wasa MD, PHA officials and other officials of different departments appeared before the court in a matter relating to protect the drinking water which the government departments are wasting through watering plants, parks and cleaning roads. While the service stations on different petrol pumps are also causing wastage of drinking water.

Justice Qureshi, addressing the chief secretary, made clear to all officials that no one would be treated lightly if the court orders were not implemented. The time has come to do practical work rather than running after the official files, justice Qureshi remarked.

“Chief Secretary Sahib, we have to save the water now”, Justice Qureshi remarked. Drinking water is being wasted at petrol pumps but the state did not collect money from them.

Meanwhile, Justice Qureshi also imposed a ban on issuance of NOCs for new petrol pumps which will not take steps for preserving drinking water.

The judge also directed for separate water supply lines to kitchen and bathrooms in the houses being constructed.

The judge directed the chief secretary to ensure implementation of the court order with immediate effect and no one should be allowed to construct new home if there is no separate water supply to kitchen and washrooms.

“Drinking water is also being used in washrooms, they will not let this happen now, there will be fixed separate water pipes to kitchen and washrooms” justice Qureshi remarked. The Wasa MD contended the water price had not been increased since 2004. The MD suggested the court increase water price to three paisas per litre. The court also constituted an implementation committee under the supervision of the Wasa MD with direction to submit a report every week.