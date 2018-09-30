Woman hit to death

LAHORE : A woman was killed while her husband received injuries when a speeding dumper hit their bike in the Kahna police limits on Saturday.

Rescuers shifted the injured victim to hospital and handed over the body to police. The deceased was identified as Seema while her injured husband as Shafi, residents of Gulberg Colony, Kasur. They were on their way to Lahore and as they reached near Soay Aasil Kahna, the dumper hit them. Police have arrested Waseem, the accused driver, and also impounded the dumper and registered a case against him.