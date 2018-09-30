Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chad troops kill 17 militants

N'DJAMENA: Six people, including two soldiers, died in an overnight Boko Haram attacks near Lake Chad, security and army sources said on Saturday, saying Chadian troops had killed 17 assailants in a counter-offensive.

Three forestry officials and a customs officer and two soldiers were killed in attacks on Moussarom and Ngueleya located in the Lake Chad region, south of Baga Sola, a security source told AFP.

"The attackers were later repelled," the source said.

Chadian army spokesman Colonel Azam said "17 Boko Haram members have been killed" although he put the civilian death toll at three instead of four. The last Boko Haram attack on the Chadian side of the lake happened on July 22 in which 18 people were killed in a village south of Daboua near the border with Niger.

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency has devastated the region since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria, leaving at least 20,000 people dead, displacing more than two million others and triggering a humanitarian crisis. Chad, Cameroon and Niger have all joined the military effort by Nigeria to crush Boko Haram. Chad has seen a recent increase in attacks by the group.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!