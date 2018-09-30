Sun September 30, 2018
AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 30, 2018

Ada Jafferymakes the nation proud

ISLAMABAD: Ada Jaffery, the deputy secretary of the Women & Sports Commission (Pakistan Olympic Association), stood overall fourth in the Masters in Sports Organization Management (MEMOS) programme in Lausanne, Switzerland.

According to POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, Ada has become the first Pakistani woman to have completed the degree with distinction. “It is a big honour for the country,” he said.

Her research project titled “Developing a Model of Education based on Personal Development, Life Skills and Olympic Knowledge to Empower the national team athletes of Pakistan” was nominated for the prestigious Alberto Madella Award along with nominees from Australia, Belgium and Mexico.

The Madella Trophy was awarded to the Belgian candidate. However, Ada’s project was considered as the best amongst candidates from Canada, Germany, Ukraine, Slovenia and Belize.

A total of 33 students presented their projects at the Olympic Museum and were given their diplomas by IOC member Patrick Baumann, who is also the secretary general

of FIBA.

Khalid said the POA was working in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020 and the special 25 recommendations of the IOC to bring a substantial change in sports organisations by bringing parity in gender equality.

“Young enterprising women from all over Pakistan are encouraged to join hand with the Pakistan Olympic Association for the promotion of the Olympic values.

“Ms Ada Jaffery is the first woman to have been selected by the POA for this prestigious course keeping in line with its policy of gender empowerment.”

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan praised Ada Jaffery’s academic excellence at this global platform. “I am glad to share that Ms Ada will be speaking at MEMOS Convention II on the concept of “Global Olympic Schools” to be held at Portugal later in December 2018.”

Gen Arif added that it is indeed a proud moment for the country because such an achievement by a Pakistani woman depicts the other side of the story in contradiction to what is portrayed on local and international media.

