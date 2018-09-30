‘No progress’ in ending Saudi-Qatar feud

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar together late on Friday for the first time since their diplomatic feud erupted but there was no sign of a let-up in tensions between the Gulf powerhouses.

At the start of a meeting with counterparts from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) along with allies Egypt and Jordan, Pompeo said that those present had "a shared interest in a wide range of security issues."

But speaking to reporters later, Qatar’s foreign minister said there had been "no progress" in resolving the more than year-long dispute with Saudi Arabia. He insisted that the gas-rich state remained "open to dialogue" with the Saudis and its allies.

"We are grateful for the efforts President Donald Trump makes to try solving this crisis but the responses from the blockade countries are not positive," said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.