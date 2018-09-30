Sun September 30, 2018
World

AFP
September 30, 2018

Palestinians ask UN court to revoke US al-Quds embassy move

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Saturday the Palestinians have petitioned the UN’s top court, alleging that the US inauguration of an embassy in al-Quds was illegal.

The Palestinians have filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "for violating international law by moving its embassy in Israel to the occupied city of al-Quds", he said, quoted by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In December, US President Donald Trump recognised al-Quds as the capital of Israel, despite Palestinian claims on part of the city and breaking with longstanding US policy.

Palestinians have since refused all contact with the Trump administration.

The US embassy was transferred from Tel Aviv to al-Quds on May 14, a day marked by mass protest in the Gaza Strip, where about 60 Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli fire in border clashes.

