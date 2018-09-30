Duda shines as Bayern suffer shock defeat

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin midfielder Ondrej Duda scored his fifth goal in as many league games on Friday as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 2-0 away defeat.

Berlin were deservedly 2-0 up at half-time at the sold-out Olympic Stadium in front of 74,669 fans, stunning Bayern thanks to a Vedad Ibisevic penalty before Slovakia’s Duda, the league’s top-scorer, added a stunning second.

Niko Kovac suffered his first defeat in nine games as Bayern’s head coach.

“They shouldn’t have happened,” he fumed after Bayern made many mistakes, especially in the first half.

“We shouldn’t start talking badly about everything now — anyone who knows Bayern knows we won’t put up with that”.

The defeat came at Kovac’s old club and at the worst possible time with a Champions League game at home against Ajax looming on Tuesday.