Europe surges into four-point lead over US at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia withstood a late fightback in a 2 and 1 win over Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau to trigger a sustained European charge in Saturday’s morning fourballs at the Ryder Cup as the hosts stretched their lead over the United States to 8-4.

Four-time major champion McIlroy looked a shadow of himself in Friday’s opening fourballs as the US swept the first three matches, but he and Garcia formed a reliable partnership as Europe matched a Ryder Cup record with eight consecutive match wins.

They equalled the longstanding mark from 1967, when the US thrashed Britain and Ireland in an era before the inclusion of players from continental Europe.

The Northern Irishman, who failed to card a single birdie alongside rookie Thorbjorn Olesen in Friday’s 4 and 2 loss, reeled off four Saturday on the front nine at Le Golf National to seize control over Koepka and Finau.

A late wobble allowed the Americans to close to within one, but a fired-up Garcia drained a 20-foot birdie putt on 17 to seal victory and become the second highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history with 24.5 — second only to Nick Faldo (25).

Paul Casey arguably delivered the standout performance of the morning, picking up birdies at five of the first six holes on the Albatros course to set the tone for his and Tyrrell Hatton’s 3 and 2 defeat of Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

Casey and Hatton, a Ryder Cup rookie, were on the losing side of a thrilling fourballs against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Friday, but blew away world number one Johnson and Fowler by going a combined nine-under.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood used a flurry of back-nine birdies by the Italian to beat Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed for the second time in as many days.

British Open champion Molinari and Fleetwood, the only pair to win two points on day one, condemned Woods and an out-of-sorts Reed to a 4 and 3 defeat in the third match.

With the contest all square, Molinari reeled off three successive birdies from the 11th before Fleetwood sealed the match on the 15th as Woods could only manage bogey.

The Europeans, who swept a foursomes session for the first time on Friday afternoon, were denied a first fourballs whitewash since 1989 by Spieth and Thomas.

The American duo overcame Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, who plonked his ball into the water on the first two holes, 2 and 1 to prevent Europe from setting an outright record for most successive match wins.