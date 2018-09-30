Sun September 30, 2018
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

Judging entitlement

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Sports

AFP
September 30, 2018

Decision on Cameroon hosting Africa Nations Cup delayed

CAIRO: A decision on whether Cameroon can go ahead with hosting next year’s Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed until the end of November, the Confederation of African Football said on Saturday.

Cameroon’s hosting of African football’s showpiece event has been in jeopardy for months since the decision to increase the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Football in the west African nation is in the midst of a crisis, with its league suspended because of funding issues.

CAF had been expected to make a final decision at their meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday.

But CAF said there had been a “big delay in the building of infrastructure”.

“The final decision will be made at the end of November,” it said in a statement.

An inspection committee of officials from CAF and world football’s governing body FIFA will visit Cameroon in October “to examine security issues”, it added.

CAF did however confirm the dates of the tournament as June 15-July 13.

Spotlight

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

