SNGPL whip ASM, CAA hold SSGC in PPFL

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) overwhelmed Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) 2-0, while Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) held strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to a goalless draw in their matches of the Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Friday night.

SNGPL, who made it to the country’s top-tier league after playing well in the qualifiers recently, did a commendable job to tame ASM with an enviable ease to gain three crucial points in the 16-team marathon which kick-started after a gap of three seasons on September 25.

Following a flurry of rallies from either wings, SNGPL finally went ahead through Shahzaib’s well-connected drive in the 40th minute. Four minutes later, Shoaib doubled their lead that took the game away from the Bahawalpur’s side owned by former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf.

At half time, SNGPL were leading 2-0. In the second half both sides got a few open chances but failed to strike.

Meanwhile, in the other outing of the night at the same venue, debutants CAA held mighty SSGC to a goalless draw to pull off a crucial point in the event being held under home and away system.

SSGC, being coached by Pakistan’s experienced coach Tariq Lutfi, remained clueless in the entire game, having squandered several chances that came their way.

In other matches held during the last few days, former champions KRL crushed National Bank 3-0, while Afghan FC defeated Nushki’s Baloch FC 3-2. The outing between holders K-Electric and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and that between WAPDA and Army ended in identical manner as no team could score any goal. Navy defeated Chaman’s Muslim FC 1-0 in the other game.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are yet to report for the event due to financial issues. However, an official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) told ‘The News’ on Saturday that efforts are being made to bring them to the event.