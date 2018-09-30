SA look to stamp authority in first ODI against Zimbabwe

CAPE TOWN: With home advantage behind them, South Africa will hope to make a winning start to the three-ODI series against Zimbabwe on Sunday (today).

South Africa, who will miss the services of veterans like Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis in the ODI series due to injuries, will be led by JP Duminy for the three games, while Hamilton Masakadza will lead Zimbabwe.

South Africa have a mixture of experience and youth in their squad – veteran fast-bowler Dale Steyn makes a comeback to the limited-overs unit, while Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker got into the 15-man squad as the only uncapped member.

Dean Elgar, a regular in the Proteas Test side, last featured in South Africa’s ODI side back in October 2015, but has now been drafted in the ODI squad.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on the horizon, players will want to consolidate their positions through strong performances.

Zimbabwe will rely on seasoned customers like Masakadza, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, and Craig Ervine for positive returns on the tour. But if the visitors are to spring a surprise, they’ll need performances from more than just the experienced members.

Head coach Lalchand Rajput will want his team to improve on their last tour of South Africa in 2010/11, where they were whitewashed by the hosts with a 3-0 scoreline.