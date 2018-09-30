Shabbir continues to lead in UMA-CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal took a slim one-shot lead on the penultimate day of the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Shabbir carded three-under par 69 to retain his place on the leader-board with a three-day aggregate of 206 (-10).

But just one stroke off the pace was defending champion Muhammad Ashfaq who carded a superb round of six-under 66. His aggregate is 207 (-9).

Placed behind him is KGC’s Rofin Shamim, who has turned out to be the surprise package of the championship so far. Rofin followed his scores of 68 and 71 with an excellent round of two-under par 70. His aggregate is 209 (-7).

He is followed by the trio of Hamza Amin, Matloob Ahmed and Talib Hussain at 210. Waheed Baloch was placed behind them at 212.

In the amateurs’ category, Zubair Hussain of PAF was leading the pack with an aggregate of 219. He has a one shot advantage against second-placed Ashiq Hussain going into the final round of the prestigious championship. M Sharif of Pakistan Navy has an aggregate of 222 followed by Arsalan Shikoh Khan and Zulfiqar Ali (223).

The four-day championship will conclude with the final rounds on Sunday (today). The prize distribution ceremony of the championship will be held at 5 pm at KGC today.

The championship is serving as a qualifying round for the much-awaited UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Championship which would be played at KGC from October 11-14. Leading professionals from the Asian Tour will participate in the event alongside top Pakistani golfers. It will be the first time in 11 years that the Asian Tour will return to Pakistan.