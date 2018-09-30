MQM decries denial of justice to victims of 1988 massacre

Remembering the September 30, 1988, massacre of Hyderabad, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement groups of Pakistan and London have expressed their concerns over the delay in justice to the victims of what said to be one of the worst incidents of ethnic killings since the creation of this country.

MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is also the country’s minister for information technology and telecommunication, said in a statement that the people of Hyderabad could never forget the ‘Black Friday’ mayhem that killed 250 people. “Thirty years on, their wounds are still fresh.”

He said that it was unfortunate that neither the then Sindh government nor the proceeding ones started an inquiry into it by making a commission or an investigative committee to dispense justice to the families of the victims. The MQM-London in statement remarked, “[The] Hyderabad masscare is a plague on the justice and law and order system of the country that such a massive act of killings has fallen to the indifference of the authorities.”