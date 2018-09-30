Mother who faked baby’s kidnap sent on judicial remand

A judicial magistrate on Saturday ordered that a woman charged with faking the kidnapping of her eight-month-old daughter be sent to jail, Geo News reported.

On September 12, reports had emerged regarding the kidnapping of the baby, Fiza, from Napier Road.

Reports had earlier stated that a veiled woman had snatched Fiza, but police officials had said the mother had said in her statement that djinns had taken her away and would return her. However, the woman had denied recording such a statement.

The speculations were put to rest a day earlier when South’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Alam Odho told a press conference that during investigations they found that the mother had willingly handed over the child.

The DIG added that police had tracked a suspect, named Imran, whom the woman had handed over her daughter to. He said that the mother did not inform the other members of the family about what had actually happened. The case was taken up by a judicial magistrate on Saturday. During the hearing, police presented the woman and the suspect before the court and sought their remand.

After the hearing, the court sent the woman to jail on judicial remand and her accomplice, Imran, on physical remand till October 3. The court directed that the infant would stay with her mother in jail and ordered that they be provided all necessities. The magistrate also ordered that DNA tests be conducted of the child and her parents.