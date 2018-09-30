Creative expression

A majority of schools in our country don’t accord too much significance to creative writing. Many teachers and students fail to understand that creative writing can help fuel young people’s imagination and make them see the world in a different light. Instead, the focus remains on the sciences and other subjects that will make young people more ‘employable’. This strategy works to the detriment of most students as it deprives them of a very strong humanising influence in their life. At this stage, schools across the country should organise creative writing workshops as part of their official curriculum to encourage young people to express themselves. This will not only help them understand the value of empathy, but will also encourage them to become more confident.

Zehra Pasha ( Lahore )