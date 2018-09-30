The case for private schools

There is a general perception that private schools are money-making factories. To understand the issue, we need to consider the viewpoint of private schools as well. As per the constitution of Pakistan, it is state’s responsibility to provide free and compulsory education to all children of aged between five and 16 years. When the Pakistani government failed to fulfil its constitutional responsibility, private schools were opened in different localities. They are also operating in an economic environment where the prices of goods and services are increasing at a rapid pace. On average, building rent increases by 10 to 12 percent annually and without a annual increment of 10 to 15 percent in staff salaries, it is difficult to retain capable human resource. In these circumstances, the restriction of a five percent annual increase in school fee is not justified.

Since education is a provincial subject, the provincial government has the right to regulate privately-run educational institutions. However, it is also the responsibility of the provincial government to rationalise the existing regulations after considering operational cost and other relevant issues of the private schools. Keeping in view the administrative expense of schools, a cap of 10 percent to 15 percent increment in annual fee seems reasonable and acceptable by private schools. Otherwise private schools will be forced to close down.

Mehmood Ahmed ( Karachi )