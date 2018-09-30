Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Newspost

September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Healthcare facilities

A 10-year-old girl, Amal Umar, lost her life after she was hit by a bullet that was fired during a police encounter near Karachi’s Korangi Road. The girl was travelling with her sister and parents who brought her to the nearest private hospital. The staff, however, advised the parents to take her to another hospital, AKUH or Jinnah Hospital.

Both hospitals are located far from the hospital where the girl was brought. Had the parents taken the girl to the other hospital, it would have put her life at risk. That a hospital would deny treatment to a patient who was brought in a critical situation is unethical and unprincipled. It also highlights the fact that a large city like Karachi doesn’t have an adequate number of well-equipped hospitals. Why are private entities given permission to open a hospital when they are not capable of providing emergency services to patients? What is the reason for Karachi having only two hospitals that can deal with critical cases? The PPP-led Sindh government has been in power for more than 10 years now. And it should be a matter of shame for them that it has failed to improve the healthcare sector of the province.

Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!