Healthcare facilities

A 10-year-old girl, Amal Umar, lost her life after she was hit by a bullet that was fired during a police encounter near Karachi’s Korangi Road. The girl was travelling with her sister and parents who brought her to the nearest private hospital. The staff, however, advised the parents to take her to another hospital, AKUH or Jinnah Hospital.

Both hospitals are located far from the hospital where the girl was brought. Had the parents taken the girl to the other hospital, it would have put her life at risk. That a hospital would deny treatment to a patient who was brought in a critical situation is unethical and unprincipled. It also highlights the fact that a large city like Karachi doesn’t have an adequate number of well-equipped hospitals. Why are private entities given permission to open a hospital when they are not capable of providing emergency services to patients? What is the reason for Karachi having only two hospitals that can deal with critical cases? The PPP-led Sindh government has been in power for more than 10 years now. And it should be a matter of shame for them that it has failed to improve the healthcare sector of the province.

Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )