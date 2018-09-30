tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A large number of roads in Islamabad are without any U-turns. For example, the road that leads to PIMS Hospital is without any U-turn. As a result, ambulances have to take a long route to reach the hospital. This puts the lives of patients at risk.
The local authorities must consider opening U-turns at different points.
Fatima Alvi ( Islamabad )
