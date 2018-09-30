Inflation fears

According to our government, the country is facing the ballooning debt crisis. The first step that the newly elected government has taken is to increase the prices of essential commodities.

The party that promised to introduce people-friendly policies has added financial burden on those who are already finding it difficult to make ends meet. Instead of increasing prices, the authorities should consider widening the tax net and taxing the rich that are leading a luxurious life.

Asad Ullah ( Peshawar )