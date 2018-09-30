Nightmares on Karachi streets

More than a hundred children have been kidnapped in Karachi in September alone. This sudden rise in kidnapping cases has restored the wave of fear that had once gripped the city. Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of this situation and order the relevant department to take immediate action against the growing menace of street crimes.

Karachi has always been at the centre of terrorism and has witnessed blood-curdling crimes in the past. That kidnappers and robbers are roaming fearlessly on the streets of Karachi highlights the fact that the law-enforcement agencies have failed to provide a safe environment to the residents of the city.

Rabia Gulzar ( Karachi )