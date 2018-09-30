Japan’s trade minister to retain post

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely reappoint Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko in a cabinet reshuffle next week, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Other key ministers, such as Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Finance Minister Taro Aso and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, will also retain their posts, the paper said without citing sources. A close aide of Abe, Seko has played a key role in spearheading a growth strategy for Japan´s economy as part of the premier´s "Abenomics" package of measures to pull Japan out of deflation.