Shire bid faces antitrust deadline

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 6 whether to allow Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical’s $62-billion takeover of London-listed Shire Plc, the European Commission said on Friday.
The EU competition enforcer can give the green light with or without demanding concessions or open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.The deal, the largest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, would elevate the combined company into the list of the top 10 global drugmakers. It would be a leader in gastroenterology, neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases and blood-derived therapies used for serious conditions such as haemophilia.
