GM to recall over 3.3mln vehicles

BEIJING: General Motors’ joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from October 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China’s market regulator said on Saturday.

The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said. GM Shanghai said in a text message the suspension arm may be deformed under extreme operating conditions, but there are no known casualties related to the issue.