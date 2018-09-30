Site Association elects office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Saleem Parekh, Ahsan Arshad Ayub and Naveed Wahid were elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president, respectively, of the Site Association of Industry at its 54th annual general meeting, a statement said on Saturday.
The newly elected office-bearers will assume their charge from October 1. The executive committee of the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (Site) Association elected office bearers for the next term of one year of 2018/19.
