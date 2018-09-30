IoBM organises conference

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) in collaboration with Momentum, Association of Management Development Institutions of Pakistan (AMDIP) and IBA Sukkur organised the first “Shahjehan Syed Karim Social Entrepreneurship Conference” (SSKSEC-2018) on the theme of “Considering impactful solutions”, a statement issued by the IoBM Public Affairs Section said.

The conference brought together scholars, researchers, students and practitioners to discuss emerging concepts and explore topics in social enterprise, innovation, sustainability and impact, it added.

SSKSEC-2018, the largest academic gathering of its kind in terms of research paper submissions, was dedicated to the ongoing development of theory and research on social entrepreneurship and its impact on global communities.

The conference was dedicated to the memory of IoBM’s late founder president Shahjehan S Karim, who devoted his life to excellence in education, it added.